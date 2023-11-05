"I just can't anymore", "What a thug" - Real Madrid fans react as star set to be suspended for next La Liga fixture after picking up yellow card

Real Madrid fans on social media have reacted with concern to news of centre-back Antonio Rudiger incurring a one-match suspension.

Rudiger was booked during the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time of his side's 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday, November 5. The German shoved Vallecano's Florian Lejeune following a scuffle to earn his fifth caution of the league season.

It means Rudiger will now miss Los Blancos' next La Liga game against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 11. The central defender could be a big miss given Carlo Ancelotti's men are currently without Eder Militao, who tore the ACL in his left knee earlier this season.

The news didn't set well with Real Madrid fans, who already seemed annoyed seeing their side drop points against a Vallecano team that is ninth in the La Liga table. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I just can't anymore"

Another tweeted:

"What a thug"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Prior to his yellow card, Rudiger put in a solid display for Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano. The defender recorded three tackles and four clearances, while winning seven of his nine duels. He also completed 30 of his 38 pass attempts (79%), even laying out a key pass.

With the draw, Carlo Ancelotti's men remained second, two points behind Girona, who beat Osasuna 4-2 on Saturday, November 4. They are also only two ahead of third-placed Barcelona after the Blaugrana edged Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday.

Antonio Rudiger has been a constant presence in Real Madrid's backline this season

Real Madrid lost two key members of their backline in Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao to long-term ACL injuries earlier this season. Left-back Ferland Mendy has struggled for fitness once again, while versatile defender David Alba has also missed a few games due to an adductor issue.

Amid the various injury problems, Antonio Rudiger has been a constant in Los Blancos' defense, playing all 15 of their games across competitions this term. Rudiger is yet to score or assist, but has helped his team keep seven clean sheets in those matches.

In 12 La Liga appearances, the German has averaged 0.8 tackles, 3.0 duels won, 3.2 clearances and 3.4 balls recovered per game. He has also recorded 0.3 tackles, 5.0 duels won, 4.3 clearances and 2.4 balls recovered per contest in three UEFA Champions League outings.

Real Madrid will undoubtedly miss him when they meet eighth-placed Valencia nest weekend, with Nacho Fernandez potentially replacing him in their XI. Rudiger, meanwhile, will want to do well when Carlo Ancelotti's side host Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.