"I just can’t see it" - Mark Lawrenson makes big prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Everton

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Tottenham Hotspur to beat Everton in their Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 23.

Spurs have managed to reverse a run of four defeats and one draw by winning their last two games. They hammered Newcastle United 4-1 before beating Nottingham Forest 2-0. Ange Postecoglou's side are fifth in the table and could move into the top four with a win.

Everton, meanwhile, are 16th in the standings, seven points above the relegation zone. They come into the game on the back of a run of four straight wins without having conceded a single goal.

Despite the Toffees' good form though, Lawrenson has predicted a comfortable win for Spurs, writing for Paddy Power:

"Tottenham have been really good and they beat Forest last weekend. Everton have had a really good run but I still think Spurs will win. Richarlison’s started scoring which will make a big difference to them. If Everton can deal with that 25-30 minute onslaught at the start they might be okay but I just can’t see it."

Prediction: 2-0

Tottenham interested in Conor Gallagher and Jean-Clair Todibo: Reports

As per Sky Sports, Tottenham are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in January.

Spurs were interested in Gallagher in the summer as well but Chelsea decided not to sell him. However, with 18 months remaining on his contract, the Blues are open to listening to offers for the Englishman in January.

London rivals Tottenham are interested, especially with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future unclear. The Dane was touted to leave in the summer but a deal didn't go through. Juventus are interested in signing Hojbjerg in January, which could lead to Spurs moving to Gallagher.

The north London side's main priority signing for January, however, is a centre-back and they have identified Todibo as a transfer target. The Frenchman has impressed during his time at Nice and has been linked with an exit in the winter transfer window.

Spurs currently have Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as first-choice centre-backs. Eric Dier is likely to leave while Ashley Phillips is yet to play at the highest level. Hence, they are looking to sign a defender in January.

Todibo has made 14 appearances for Nice this season, helping them sit second in Ligue 1, five points behind Paris Saint-Germain. His contract with Nice expires in 2027.

