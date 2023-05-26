“I just celebrated the goal” – Bruno Fernandes opens up on spat with Chelsea players after scoring for Manchester United in 4-1 win

Bruno Fernandes has played down issues with Chelsea players after his penalty in Manchester United's 4-1 win at Old Trafford. He stated that his lack of celebration was due to frustration of missing a chance earlier in the game.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford also got on the scoresheet for Manchester United to help them seal a 4-1 win, with Joao Felix getting the lone goal for Chelsea. The win helped the Red Devils seal their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Fernades was asked about the spat between the players after his goal. He was quick to play it down and was quoted by Daily Mail saying:

"Nothing. I just celebrated the goal. I was a little bit frustrated to not get my goal; I had a big chance that I had missed and I was a little bit frustrated. That's it."

The Red Devils can seal the 3rd place on the final day of the season by matching Newcastle United's result when they face Fulham at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes on what's next for Manchester United after Chelsea win

Bruno Fernandes was delighted with the win over Chelsea and pleased that they could seal the UEFA Champions League spot and push Liverpool into the Europa League. He was happy with the fans and thanked the Manchester United faithful for their support.

He continued on Sky Sports:

"We know it means a lot [to the fans]. For us it's about getting our goals. We know we'd be happy also for Liverpool to not be there but for us it's about getting the best for ourselves. They've (fans) been amazing for us. We've won many games at home. They've been creating a great atmosphere for us. They know how important they are for us. We just appreciate all the effort."

The Red Devils have the FA Cup to focus on next, where they take on Manchester City. Fernandes added:

"'It's about winning the trophy. We have to take the trophy away from someone. We want to win the FA Cup. We know it's really important here. We know if we win it we stop the option for City getting the treble but for us, it's about getting another trophy."

Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup this season, and are looking to complete a domestic double next month.

