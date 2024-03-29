“I just don’t know if I’m ready to trust this side” - Harry Redknapp predicts result of Manchester City vs Arsenal

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has cast doubt over Arsenal's ability to beat Manchester City in their upcoming clash. Redknapp went on to state that the Cityzens have always performed really well towards the end of the season.

He said (via One football):

“It’s usually around this point of the season that Manchester City really turn it on.”

“I just don’t know if I’m ready to trust this Arsenal side."

The game promises to be a riveting affair and could likely have huge consequences on who lifts the Premier League title. Alongside the two, Liverpool are also in the hunt. With the three sides separated by just a point with 10 games to go, each fixture could make a huge difference.

Arsenal will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season where they led the league for most of the way before stumbling towards the end. At the same time, Manchester City picked up a head of steam, going unbeaten in the league from February to May to eventually leapfrog the Gunners and pick up the title.

The reverse fixture at the Emirates saw Arteta's side edge out their counterparts in a narrow 1-0 win back in October. It remains to be seen if they can complete the double over Guardiola's men, handing them a massive boost to win the league.

Gary Neville makes interesting claim ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City clash

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said that beating Manchester City this week could be Arsenal's first step in lifting the title.

The former Manchester United player went on to claim that a win for the Gunners could have a huge effect mentally on City, opening the door for Arteta's side.

He said (via The Overlap podcast):

"With the run-in, I think [Arsenal] have to win on Sunday. You always have to imagine that City are going to be perfect. Unfortunately, we’re at the point in the season where they could win eight games on the bounce. I don’t think Arsenal win."

He added:

"But that’s why I think [Sunday is] so important. City would be disappointed with a draw but I think to damage them, and to give you the full belief, I think you need to win."

A win for the Gunners could see them move four points clear of Manchester City. However, should they suffer a defeat, they will be leapfrogged by their opponents, similar to what happened last season.

The two sides will also have their eye on Liverpool's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion just prior to their kickoff. With all three sides in with a chance of winning the title, it remains to be seen which team can hold their nerve late in the campaign.