“I was just fed up with football” – Former PSG star lifts lid on forgetful stint at Parc des Princes

Former PSG defender Gregory van der Wiel had a spell to forget during his time in the French capital. The Dutchman has opened up about his spell with the Ligue 1 giants, detailing what really happened during an interview with Kick't Net.

He explained:

"I didn't really choose Paris. After the 2010 World Cup, I was less good. I missed my Euro 2012. And I didn't have as many options as before . Unfortunately, at that point, I was reluctantly forced to change agents."

OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack 12 - While at PSG from 2012-2016, new Toronto-signing Gregory van der Wiel had 12 assists, the third most among defenders over that span. Supply. 12 - While at PSG from 2012-2016, new Toronto-signing Gregory van der Wiel had 12 assists, the third most among defenders over that span. Supply. https://t.co/jbVQ2pS1Vq

"For my career, I had to do it. I joined Mino Raiola. He already had some players at PSG, like Zlatan, so the connection was easy and I was able to go there. I received an offer for a three-year extension, it's true, but I chose not to extend. I wasn't super happy there. I wasn't always playing. I didn't have the assurance of playing regularly."

The defender bid farewell to PSG after four seasons in Paris

Van der Wiel's struggles at PSG

The former PSG player went on talk about more instances that made him unhappy at PSG.

"There were also a few incidents during my last season (2015/2016), which made me fed up. Serge Aurier's live Periscope, for example, where he was talking about the coach (Laurent Blanc) and me in particular, with his hookah, two to three days before an important match in the Champions League against Chelsea."

"He was suspended. Everyone sent me messages: 'prepare yourself well, it's you who will play'. Of course, it was an opportunity for me. But I didn't even play after all. They put Marquinhos in my place when he was a central defender."

Get French Football News @GFFN Official | PSG confirm that Gregory van der Wiel is leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. Official | PSG confirm that Gregory van der Wiel is leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

"These are difficult times to live in, where you feel bad, you say to yourself: 'guys, I'm not good enough to be No. 2 at the right-back position to the point of putting a center-back in my place?' It made me not want to stay there . To be honest, I was just fed up with football at that moment. And that's why I went to Fenerbahce, free."

Gregory van der Wiel joined PSG in the summer of 2012. He arrived at the Parc des Princes alongside a number of big-name players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco Verratti.

However, the Dutchman failed to break into the starting lineup under manager Laurent Blanc, which influenced his decision to leave for Fenerbache. During his four-year stint in Paris, Van der Wiel made 132 appearances for the French club, recording four goals to his name.

