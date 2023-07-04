"I just don't get it" - Paul Merson slams Chelsea for weakening themselves by offloading 2 of their best players 

Paul Merson is bemused by Chelsea's decision to sell Mason Mount and Kai Havertz this summer.

The attacking duo have been integral members of the Blues' side for several years. The pair were part of the side that won the 2021 UEFA Champions League with Havertz netting the winner in the final.

However, Mount is headed to Manchester United in a £55 million plus £5 million add-ons deal while Havertz has joined Arsenal for £65 million. Their departures have brought about debates over whether this is good or bad business for Chelsea.

Merson reckons its the latter as Mauricio Pochettino's side have not only lost two of their most valuable players but they have joined their Premier League rivals. He wrote for Sky Sports:

"Let's be honest, selling Mason Mount and Kai Havertz is not good business from Chelsea. I just don't get it."

Merson thinks the departures may harm the Blues' chances of a top-four finish:

"It may make sense if Chelsea had to bring some money in, but there is no point getting money in at the expense of missing out on the top four, which itself will lose the club more money."

The Arsenal legend continued by alluding to the fact that Manchester United and the Gunners are bound to be in the top-four hunt next season:

"Manchester United and Arsenal are going to be in the mix for the top four next season along with Chelsea, so why would you weaken yourself by selling two of your best players to direct rivals?"

Mount was at Stamford Bridge during his youth days, starting his career in their youth academy in Cobham. He went on to make 195 appearances across competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists.

However, the 24-year-old came off the boil last season, lacking form and confidence. He managed just three goals and six assists in 35 matches across competitions.

Despite this, many anticipate that Mount will flourish under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. He is the type of midfielder that suits the Dutch tactician with his energy and creativity.

Meanwhile, Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75 million. He was regarded as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in European football at the time.

The German attacker was unable to live up to expectations during his time at Stamford Bridge. He managed 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games including just nine goals in 47 games last season.

The 24-year-old was played as a false nine throughout last season. It is thought that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will use him in his preferred attacking midfield role.

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to leave Chelsea

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Leverkusen.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is another player who looks set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. According to The Athletic, the young winger has reported for the first day of pre-season training but doesn't expect to be with the club much longer.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. He chipped in with two goal contributions in 21 matches across competitions but has now returned to Chelsea following that loan.

Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and AC Milan are all showing an interest. He has a year left on his contract but a fee for his departure is yet to be agreed upon.

