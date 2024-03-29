"I just hope he doesn’t regret this decision" - Paul Merson reacts to Xabi Alonso's decision to snub summer switch to Bayern or Liverpool

Paul Merson has shared his take on Xabi Alonso's decision to turn down a summer switch to Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Alonso, the Bayer Leverkusen boss, has done a phenomenal job this season. Leverkusen are 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga after 26 games as they seek their first league title.

The Merseysiders are eyeing their former midfielder to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will leave at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Bayern, another of Alonso's former clubs, want the midfield legend to replace the departing Thomas Tuchel.

Alonso, though, has announced that he will stay at Leverkusen until next season. Merson has reflected on Alonso's decision (via TeamTalk):

"If I'm being honest yes, I'm surprised. I think you've got to make hay while the sun shines in management. And you're talking about two of the biggest jobs in world football with Bayern Munich and Liverpool. This chance may never come again."

Merson added that Bayer Leverkusen, despite their phenomenal current season, might not win the Bundesliga next term as he backed Bayern to return to the summit. He continued;

"I'm shocked, really shocked. I can understand that he's probably happy with what he's doing. He's getting accolades and righly so."

Merson concluded:

"But these opportunities come along once in a blue moon, and I just hope he doesn't regret this decision. That's my opinion. I know what managers are like, but everyone gets the sack in the end. He's turning down two of the biggest jobs in world football."

Xabi Alonso refuses to comment on Liverpool and Bayern links

It looked like Xabi Alonso would end his Leverkusen stint at the end of the season and start a new stint at either Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

Alonso, though, is set to stay at Leverkusen. Amidst the speculations linking him to his former clubs, the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner said (via TeamTalk):

"My deadline was this week. It's a matter of respect. Now everything is clear. I'm not gonna comment about Liverpool and Bayern. These are big clubs and I've strong links with them but I'm in the place where I want to be."

Alonso has also been linked with taking over as the Real Madrid manager when his contract at Leverkusen expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.