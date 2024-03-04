"I just hope he doesn't go to that damn sandbox" - Pundit urges Manchester City star to snub potential move to Saudi Arabia

Johan Boskamp has urged Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne to reject a move to Saudi Arabia. He believes that the Belgian is still a top player who can do well in Europe for a few more seasons.

Speaking to Het Belang van Limburg, Boskamp praised De Bruyne's partnership with Erling Haaland at Manchester City and joked that it was unfair on other teams that the duo were allowed to play together. He also hoped the midfielder would stay in Europe and avoid playing in Saudi Arabia, saying:

"Guys, that guy can play football. How he always prepared those balls perfectly for (Erling) Haaland. It is almost unfair: he sees everything three days faster than the rest. I just hope he doesn't go to that damn sandbox. But when you hear the amounts he can earn, I fear it a bit. I would think it would be a shame. The best players in the world should play for the best clubs in the world. And they still play in Europe."

Pep Guardiola was also recently quizzed about De Bruyne leaving for the Middle East at the end of the season, and the City manager said (via ESPN):

"It's a question for him, I'd love him to stay but I don't know. I heard some links but I don't know if there's an offer, I don't know if Saudi Arabia wants him. I would love him to stay until the end of his career, but everyone is everyone."

Reports suggest Al Hilal are ready to make a move for De Bruyne this summer. Manchester City are aware of the interest, as the Belgian has just a year left on his contract.

Kevin de Bruyne commented on his Manchester City future last year

Kevin de Bruyne was asked about his future at Manchester City last year. He claimed that he was not thinking about it and was instead more focused on doing well every time he was on the pitch. The Belgian added that he wanted to play for the best teams for as long as it was possible. He said (via MEN):

"I'm a perfectionist. Whatever I do in football or life, I will always want it to be 100 per cent. In that regard, if the time would come that is something I would think about but it's not necessarily now. If I think about it at this particular time I would like to stay as high as possible for as long as possible but that isn't only my decision. That's something to think about but give me a little bit."

The Athletic has reported that MLS appeals to the Manchester City star more than a move to the Middle East. He has been touted to follow Lionel Messi to the United States rather than joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in the Saudi Pro League.

