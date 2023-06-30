"I just don't know if I can see that in him yet" – Ex-Arsenal star warns Mikel Arteta over Kai Havertz position

Ex-Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs has raised questions about Kai Havertz's reported role in Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's 4-3-3 setup.

Havertz, 24, was announced as the north London side's first signing of the ongoing summer transfer window on Thursday (June 29). He has signed a deal until June 2028 after his £65 million move from Chelsea.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Gibbs shared his thoughts on Havertz, saying:

"I don't know with this one, I'd love to know what Havertz is thinking himself. I wonder if he is sat there thinking: 'I wonder how I've managed to snag this move after the last two seasons', or is he thinking that he's genuinely worth this and he's going to deliver."

Gibbs, who featured in 229 games for Arsenal during his career, added:

"The role he's going to play... it is basically a replacement for [Granit] Xhaka and that's where I think Mikel sees him. The Havertz we've seen before... I don't know if he's physical enough to be in there, if he's got the ability to use his body in situations to get out of trouble or the technical ability to play in tight areas."

Casting doubt on Havertz's ability to play in midfield, Gibbs continued:

"The midfield players over the years at Arsenal had that, it's always been one of the strengths. That position was valued so highly because we knew how important those little moments are in the games where players have the ability to change the game. Santi Cazorla, Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil, Cesc Fabregas, the list goes on. With Havertz, I just don't know if I can see that in him yet."

Havertz, who scored just 32 goals and laid out 15 assists in 139 overall games for Chelsea, used to operate in an advanced midfield role at Bayer Leverkusen. He registered 38 goals and laid out 16 assists in 87 matches across all competitions between 2018-2020 at Leverkusen.

Arsenal reach verbal agreement to sign 22-year-old centre-back this summer: Reports

According to De Telgraaf, Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax in a deal worth up to around £40 million.

Timber, 22, has been a regular starter at the Johan Cruyff Arena since his debut in 2020. He has been a crucial player in their starting XI, making 121 appearances for Ajax, winning three trophies in the process.

Should Timber join Arsenal soon, he could prove to be a great signing for them. He would provide competition to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalahes at centre-back and also to Benjamin White at right-back.

