“I just laugh whenever Haaland scores now”, “Finally ended his 60 minutes goal drought” – Twitter reacts hilariously as Erling Haaland continues goal-scoring run for Manchester City

Fans on Twitter are beginning to run out of superlatives for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland following his 20th goal for the club in 13 appearances.
The Premier League champions were 3-0 at home to Southampton today (October 8). The only surprise of the encounter was that the 22-year-old had not yet scored. However, the Norwegian superstar soon put that right in the 65th minute when he buried a low cross from the superb Joao Cancelo.
Haaland's goal rounded off the scoring in a comfortable victory for Manchester City against the Saints as Pep Guardiola's side returned to the top of the table.
The Cityzens number 9 did little else throughout the encounter, as many expected Guardiola to rest the striker ahead of a packed schedule.
His inevitable goal left fans either praising Haaland's brilliance, or cursing the inevitability of his goal. Since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the attacker has now scored 15 goals in nine Premier League games.
Many supporters took to Twitter to hilariously react to his latest strike:
Pep Guardiola describes Erling Haaland as an 'incredible weapon' for Manchester City
Manchester City are still unbeaten in all competitions this season following their incredibly comfortable victory over a desperate Southampton. Guardiola shared his satisfaction with the win after the game as they look ahead to their next top-flight encounter against Liverpool.
The Spanish manager was even able to substitute several of his star players during the game. The likes of Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden all were given a rest.
Speaking to BBC Sport after the victory at the Etihad Stadium, the legendary Spanish boss proclaimed:
"The result is good, we play quite good. We struggled to break their high pressing. Last season we suffered a lot against them but today we were much better. Some players were not at their best but we create a lot of chances. We were solid. It was a good game."
He added:
"For a long time Phil Foden is playing really good. The impact from him is great. Erling Haaland had the chances again. He scored a brilliant goal. It's an incredible weapon for us, a big threat. I am so satisfied. We will see the result from Arsenal and Liverpool, always in Premier League there are good games. Being close to the top of the league is important going into the World Cup."
Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here