"I was just laughing" - Jack Grealish says shellshocked Copenhagen goalkeeper told him Erling Haaland isn't human in 5-0 Manchester City win

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has revealed that FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara told him Erling Haaland was "not human."

The two teams met on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad on Wednesday (October 5). Haaland was up to his usual tricks and scored a first-half brace before being substituted during the break to get some rest.

Speaking after the game, Grealish, who also had an impressive game, praised the Norwegian and said (as quoted by the Mirror):

“It’s unbelievable honestly. I’ve never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals, I was just laughing. He’s always there.”

The Englishman outlined his conversation with Grabara as well, stating:

“The keeper said something to me as I was walking back. He said ‘He’s not human.’ I said ‘You’re telling me!’ Hopefully he can carry on this form and take us to glory.”

Haaland opened the scoring less than seven minutes into the game. He peeled away from Copenhagen's centre-backs to meet Joao Cancelo's cross from the right with a first-time effort that beat Grabara with ease.

Manchester City continued to grow into the game and got their second in the 32nd minute. Sergio Gomez released a venomous strike from the edge of the box through a crowd of players that was parried away by the Copenhagen custodian. However, Haaland was in the right place at the right time to tap the ball home.

Manchester City rack up the goals in easy win over Copenhagen

Haaland's brace was merely the start of the procession as Manchester City went on to score three more times to inflict a crushing defeat on the visitors.

The Citizens found the back of the net for the third time in the first half alone in the 39th minute. Another Gomez shot from the edge of the box took two deflections before being turned into his own net by Davit Khocholava.

Pep Guardiola's side then won a penalty less than 10 minutes into the second half after Aymeric Laporte was hauled down in the box. Riyad Mahrez stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick to make it 4-0. Julian Alvarez also joined the party in the 76th minute, tapping into an empty net from Mahrez's cutback.

With the emphatic win, Manchester City remained top of Group G with three wins from three matches, having scored 11 times and conceded just once. Their next Champions League game will be away in Copenhagen on October 11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far