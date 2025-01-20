"I was just like 'wow, that's football'" - Liverpool's Curtis Jones explains why he idolizes Eden Hazard and favors the ex-Chelsea star over Mo Salah

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones believes Chelsea legend Eden Hazard was a better footballer than Mohamed Salah. He admitted Hazard was his idol growing up, as he thought the latter was a complete footballer who prioritized the team over goal contributions.

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand recently visited Liverpool's training ground, the AXA Training Centre, where he interviewed Arne Slot and Curtis Jones. During a segment with the latter, Ferdinand questioned who his football idol was, to which Jones replied (via @footballontnt on X):

"My one and I know this might go a little bit left with our fans because the comparisons are always there but Hazard. Hazard is the one and I know he is compared with Mo [Salah] all the time and I've been into it with Mo. I say as a player from who I see from a kid when I love the game and I was stood in the game, and when I wanted to be like a player, I feel like it was Hazard was the one who.. every game I'd watch him and I was just like 'wow, that's football'."

Jones added (via ESPN):

"I wouldn't say he's disrespected, but he might not come into certain [conversations] that he should. It's a talk I've had with Mo and all the lads. As a footballer, is he better than Mo? In my opinion, yes. But who would you rather have in your team? They're going to say Mo because he gets you your goals and assists."

Eden Hazard established himself as a world-class talent at Chelsea between 2012 and 2019. Renowned for his dribbling ability and creativity over goal contributions, the Belgian dazzled for the Blues, garnering 110 goals and 85 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions. He helped Chelsea win six trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Hazard achieved his dream transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. However, injuries and a massive decline in form over the next four years resulted in his shock retirement at the age of 32.

On the other hand, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history. The 32-year-old right-winger is known for his exceptional finishing, speed, and playmaking ability - a different profile altogether compared to Hazard.

After claiming former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard was better than Mohamed Salah as a complete footballer, Liverpool's Curtis Jones has taken to X to state he'd rather have Salah on his team.

Jones posted on X:

"The one I’d rather have in my team."

Salah is arguably the most in-form footballer on the planet at the moment, having scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season. He has helped Liverpool challenge for a potential quadruple this season, with the Reds sitting at the summit of the Premier League and Champions League.

Salah has accumulated 232 goals and 105 assists in 379 appearances across all competitions for the Reds since 2017. He has guided the Reds to eight trophies to date and has played a pivotal role in Jones' development at Anfield, since the latter's debut in 2019.

