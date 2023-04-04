"I just love the energy and aggression" - Jamie Carragher says Premier League star would be 'absolutely fantastic' signing for Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, claiming that he would be an excellent addition to Manchester United’s squad.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, the Red Devils signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley. While the Dutchman has been ever-present in Erik ten Hag’s XI since January, he has not found the back of the net as frequently as expected. The 30-year-old has scored only thrice in 19 appearances, often cutting a frustrated figure in front of goal.

As per multiple reports, Manchester United are eager to sign a striker this summer, and Carragher has explained why Isak would be an excellent addition. Taking Isak’s performance in the Magpies’ 2-0 win over United into account, Carragher said on Sky Sports (via HITC):

“I love him. I love watching him play. I mean Manchester United need a centre-forward, you look at him and I think he would be absolutely fantastic for Manchester United. They could have got him at the start of the season.

“Look at his body shape (when Man United are playing out from the back). He is thinking ‘go on, please give that to de Gea’. He doesn’t just press the goalkeeper. He’s ready, out of the blocks and he is off. It goes this side (to Varane in a right-sided fullback position) and this leads to the goal.”

Carragher added:

“Anybody who tells you that centre-forward play is all about scoring goals is just leaving in a dream world. This is what centre-forwards have to do. They have to press. They have to have pace. Energy, score goals and be involved in the build-up play.

“I just love the energy and aggression on that ball – that touch on the left foot, that touch then on the right foot (in the build-up to Willock’s opener), then to play a pass (to Bruno Guimaraes), honestly, I think it’s absolutely fantastic. That goal is down to him. But the most important player, in that game going 1-0, was Isak – I think Newcastle have a special, special centre-forward.”

The former Real Sociedad striker has hit the ground running since joining Newcastle for €70 million last summer. He has featured in 11 Premier League games thus far, scoring six times.

Rio Ferdinand surprised by Fred decision in Manchester United’s defeat to Newcastle United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag did not bring Fred on until the 82nd minute in Sunday’s (April 2) 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United. Rio Ferdinand was taken aback by this decision and claimed that the Mancunians needed the Brazilian’s physicality and tenacity in the intense bout at St. James Park.

The Red Devils icon said on his YouTube Channel “Five”:

“I was more shocked Fred didn’t play. In a game like that, understanding what’s need and what’s required from this game. Fred he has the energy, he has the legs he has the tenacity. At St James’, you need people that are going to get around, that understand it’s a physical game and be up for it.

“You can criticize Fred all you want but energy, sacrifice, isn’t something you can throw at him. They are the things that come with Fred, I was really surprised he didn’t start the game.”

Ten Hag fielded a midfield double-pivot of Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay, with Bruno Fernandes sitting at the top of the triangle. Without Casemiro, who was suspended, and Fred, Manchester United struggled to cope with Newcastle’s dynamism and intensity in the middle of the park.

