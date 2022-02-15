“I just loved our connection” - Wayne Rooney selects controversial ex-Manchester United star as favorite teammate

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has snubbed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes while naming his favorite teammate during his time at Old Trafford. The Englishman has picked former Argentina forward Carlos Tevez as the player he enjoyed playing with the most at the Theatre of Dreams.

The duo spent two years together at Manchester United, flourishing in the Red Devils' attack between 2007 and 2009. Wayne Rooney still holds fond memories of their partnership, insisting they complemented each other really well.

DR Sports @drsportsmedia Wayne Rooney gave Carlos Tevez a Lamborghini while at Man Utd because his teammates made fun of his car... Wayne Rooney gave Carlos Tevez a Lamborghini while at Man Utd because his teammates made fun of his car... https://t.co/zzoYrHCs2R

The Englishman discussed his relationship with Carlos Tevez during an interview with SportBible, saying:

“I just loved our connection. The two of us up front, we complimented each other really well."

Wayne Rooney went ahead to explain what caused his partnership with the Argentine to flourish at Old Trafford. According to the Manchester United legend, the fact that the duo could switch positions on the pitch and also chase the ball together made them thrive.

“Normally if I played with Louis Saha, Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie – these strikers were always the No.9 and I'd play as a No.10. With Tevez we could rotate, I'd be the No.9, he'd take the No.9 spot and I'd be No.10. When we lost the ball we'd be like two bulls trying to get it back. As a strike partner, he was the one I enjoyed playing with the most,” the Englishman added.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Are Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez the Premier League's best ever front three? 🤔 Are Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez the Premier League's best ever front three? 🤔 https://t.co/jCfRsT6kgQ

Rooney and Tevez won a lot despite spending just two seasons together at Old Trafford. The duo managed to lead Manchester United to a Champions League crown, two Premier League titles, one Carling Cup, one Club World Cup and two Community Shields.

The duo were a joy to watch during their days together at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez's numbers for Manchester United

Carlos Tevez, who represented the Red Devils on loan between 2007 and 2009, racked up 99 appearances for the club during his time at Old Trafford. The Argentine's record stands at 34 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, spent 13 years at the Theatre of Dreams, precisely between 2004 and 2017. The Englishman made a whopping 559 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions, recording 253 goals and 146 assists to his name.

