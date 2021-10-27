"I just prefer other players" - Carlo Ancelotti says Eden Hazard 'does not have star status' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid gaffer Carlo Ancelotti has stated how Eden Hazard can become an extravagant star at the Spanish club. However, he revealed how he prefers to put other players ahead of him, such as Vinicius Junior, in the playing XI.

Here's what Ancelotti said on the subject:

"He can play 4-3-3 on the left or 4-4-2 above or behind the striker. He is ready to play, but the problem is that there is a coach who prefers another player. He does not have a star status at Madrid because he has had many injuries and little by little he will have his best version."

He further added:

"I am sure that this season we will see his best version and that he will play more than he is doing now. Hazard has it. Everything: quality, motivation. He has to endure, what happens is that sometimes the coach prefers other players."

Ancelotti has iterated how the former Chelsea star is fit for the Santiago Bernabeu side. He was an unused substitute for Real Madrid as they defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the El Classico on Sunday.

Eden Hazard has struggled to hit the ground running at Real Madrid

The Belgian forward has featured in just seven games so far this season. Out of those, Hazard started in just four.

Furthermore, he featured in just one of Real Madrid's three Champions League matches.

Eden Hazard has struggled to get going ever since he made the switch from Chelsea in 2019. His stint at Real Madrid has more or less been plagued with injuries.

Not only has this affected his playstyle, but has also caused him to feature in 51 games across all competitions in over two years.

He would've hoped to start the new season in extravagant fashion. Sadly, he has managed to clock just one assist in eight appearances under Ancelotti.

Rumors surfaced in August this year implying that Real Madrid were willing to sell the Belgian captain. Los Blancos wanted to make way for Kylian Mbappe and felt selling Hazard was the catalyst behind the move.

Rumors also suggested that Chelsea wanted to bring back Hazard. However, such rumors have now been quashed.

Hazard dismissed suggestions that he feels unsettled at Real Madrid. He reiterated how happy and determined he is to succeed at Santiago Bernabeu.

