"I just can't see it" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane reveals his pick for the Premier League title this season

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes neither Arsenal nor current leaders Liverpool will finish ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners defeated the Reds 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (February 4), narrowing the gap between themselves and the leaders to two points. Meanwhile, the Cityzens are five points behind the Merseyside outfit but have two games in hand.

Pep Guardiola's side will have the opportunity to go level on points with the north Londoners when they face Brentford on Monday (February 5). Despite Arsenal's monumental win, Keane said (via Daily Mail):

"I think I having watched the game I know that Liverpool have had an off day and Arsenal are still nice on the eye but I still couldn't see these two teams finishing ahead of Man City. I just can't."

He added:

"Listen, I've been proved wrong before but when you look where City are and of course you have De Bruyne coming back, Haaland's available I don't see them two teams going right to the end that I think in terms of keeping up with Man City I just can't see it."

The Cityzens have proven that they can win the title after chasing for long periods. Last season, they beat Mikel Arteta's side to the trophy by five points after the Gunners led the way for 248 days.

Should Manchester City win the Premier League this year, it would mark their fourth consecutive triumph in the English top flight. Liverpool were the last team to pip Manchester City to the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign.

Jamie Carragher slams Arsenal captain's celebration after Premier League win against Liverpool

Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard for his antics after the Gunners triumphed over the Reds at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

After the fixture's conclusion, the club's cameraman came over to capture some moments as the players celebrated with their fans. Odegaard asked for the camera to be handed over as he clicked some photos of the cameraman along with the Emirates crowd.

Unhappy with this, Carragher told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"Just get down the tunnel! You’ve won a big game, you’ve got the three points, you’re back in the title race, just get down the tunnel. I’m being serious, honestly."

Arsenal will next travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United on Sunday (February 11).