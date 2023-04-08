"I just think it’s the big bum innit" - Chelsea's Raheem Sterling provides hilarious response when compared to Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling recently provided a hilarious response when asked whether he is similar to former Blues superstar Eden Hazard. He claimed that they share one physical trait.

Hazard was a crucial player for the Blues during his time in west London. The Belgian winger scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues.

Sterling, meanwhile, joined the club last summer from Manchester City. Since his transfer, the 28-year-old has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 matches for the club.

While his playing style can often seem similar to Hazard's as both players are electric with the ball at their feet, the Englishman gave a funny response about the similarity. He told the club's YouTube channel:

“I just think it’s the big bum innit.”

Pys @CFCPys



Raheem : “I just think it’s the big bum innit”



( “Do you think you have similarities to Eden Hazard, Raheem”Raheem : “I just think it’s the big bum innit” @ChelseaFC on YouTube) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Do you think you have similarities to Eden Hazard, Raheem” Raheem : “I just think it’s the big bum innit”(@ChelseaFC on YouTube) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/doRRcbQTGz

Hazard and Sterling are two of the greatest wingers to have played in the Premier League in the last decade. They're often ridiculed for their posture, which seems to have a protruded posterior, but they've managed to use it to their advantage - in shielding the ball - incredibly well.

"I’ve got real good, fond memories of both those managers" - Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard ahead of the Wolves clash

Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season after sacking Graham Potter. Guus Hiddink (2009) and Roberto Di Matteo (2012) played the interim manager role at the west London club during Lampard's tenure as a player.

Di Matteo led the Blues to an unlikely Champions League triumph in 2012, something which Lampard has the opportunity to recreate, given their upcoming quarter-final clash against Real Madrid in the CL.

When quizzed on whether he could draw some insight from those experiences, Lampard said (via the Blues' official website):

"Maybe, because I’ve got real good, fond memories of both those managers, We had some more, but in terms of the success that I personally found under Robbie, which was obviously winning the Champions League, I saw how he affected the group and the personal relationships that he had and obviously the footballing things that he had. And Guus, in his own way, similarly he had a great personal touch, had a great football brain."

Lampard added:

"So there’s little things that I remember from those periods that I will try and affect them because this is a job that’s in hand. It’s in front of my now so I’d be stupid to not rely on some things that I felt were good, but I also have to do the things that I think are right now. So I’ll put both together."

11th place Chelsea will take on 14th place Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, April 8 at the Molineux Stadium in a Premier League clash.

Poll : 0 votes