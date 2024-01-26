"I just thought it would be another few years away" - Jamie Carragher reacts to Jurgen Klopp deciding to leave Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Jurgen Klopp leaving is a big blow for Liverpool. He believed that the German would stay for a few more seasons.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) right after the news of Klopp leaving Liverpool broke out, Carragher stated that it was a body blow for Liverpool. He wants the German manager to leave in the best way possible and wrote:

"This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let's go out with a bang Jurgen!"

Liverpool are alive in all competitions and have made it to the Carabao Cup final. They face Chelsea in the final on February 25 at Wembley.

Why is Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is leaving Liverpool because he is out of energy. He wants a top manager who can help the club continue to strive to replace him.

Speaking to the club's website today, Klopp said:

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

He added:

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

"I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth."

Klopp has confirmed that he will not be joining any club soon and is taking a break from being a manager. He has also revealed that he will never take charge of another club in England other than Liverpool.