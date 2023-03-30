"I just don't trust them" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Former Premier League footballer and now BBC pundit Chris Sutton recently predicted a 3-1 victory for Manchester City over Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday, April 1.

Speaking to the BBC, Sutton emphasized the importance of this match for Manchester City, stating that the defending champions cannot afford to lose the game.

''Manchester City cannot afford to slip up here and lose any more ground in the title race. This is a must-win game for them," he said via BBC.

Liverpool, struggling to maintain consistency in the league this year, sit sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points in 26 games, 19 points behind second-placed Manchester City. However, they do have a game in hand.

Despite this, Sutton believes that Liverpool will try to take the game to City and cause them some problems. However, he also expressed concerns about Liverpool's defensive line, which has been exploited several times this season.

"Liverpool will play on the front foot and try to take the game to City and I am sure they will cause them some problems, but I still worry about the Reds at the other end. Their high defensive line has been found out plenty of times this season, and they are so inconsistent that I just don't trust them to hold out," he continued.

Sutton's prediction of a 3-1 win for Man City suggests that he believes their attacking prowess will be too much for Pool's defense to handle.

City, who currently trail Arsenal in the title race, have been in superb form this season. Their star striker Erling Haaland has scored a massive 42 goals in his debut season with the English giants.

Chris Sutton's prediction for the reflects the contrasting fortunes of both teams this season. While City are flying high at the top of the table, the Reds have struggled to maintain consistency. Despite the attacking threat from Liverpool, Chris Sutton believes their defensive frailties will be their undoing, and City will emerge victorious.

Thiago Alcantara unlikely to feature in Liverpool's game against Manchester City in the Premier League

Liverpool's injury woes continue as Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to be fit for their upcoming game against Manchester City, as per Football Insider.

The midfielder has been out of action since early February with a hip flexor problem, and despite initial reports of a four-week layoff, he is yet to return to team training.

The news comes as a blow to the Reds, who recently lost Stefan Bajcetic for the remainder of the season due to an adductor problem.

However, the return to form and fitness of Curtis Jones provides some relief for Jurgen Klopp's side, who will be looking to secure a positive result against Manchester City.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes