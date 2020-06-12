“I just want to play again,” says Lionel Messi in inspiring new video ahead of La Liga restart

Lionel Messi is ready to take the pitch again and is waiting to feature in the restarted La Liga season.

The Argentine legend revealed his future plans in an inspirational message on social media.

Lionel Messi reveals details about his preparation in an inspirational message to the fans

In a breathtaking advertisement for Adidas, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has announced his intentions for the remainder of the season and is keen to get back on to the football pitch and weave his magic.

The video takes us through some of Lionel Messi's best memories with Argentina's national team, with the modern-day legend himself lending his voice in the background. Lionel Messi emphasised the importance of the happiness that football has brought the world and revealed that he was waiting to play again.

Lionel Messi is one of the most worshipped sportspersons in the world and has a massive fan-following. The Barcelona forward has enthralled fans and viewers across the world with his magical displays of skill and is looking forward to putting on yet another show as Barcelona's La Liga restart beckons.

Lionel Messi claims that he is ready to return to football with Barcelona

Lionel Messi is looking forward to the La Liga restart

Lionel Messi posted the video on his Instagram account yesterday with the caption, "The countdown has begun." Fans of Spanish football have waited with bated breath for the official restart of the La Liga season and the weekend that meets all their expectations has finally arrived.

Barcelona takes on Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium on Saturday and going by Lionel Messi's video, the Spanish islanders will have to take the Argentine genius seriously if they are to stand a chance against Barcelona.

Lionel Messi claimed that he felt like any other player in the world of football and wanted to play again.

"Being away from the game has made me think. I feel like any other player, I just want to play."

Lionel Messi has been hard at work in training over the past three weeks. The Barcelona star suffered a minor injury scare before being declared fit to play against Mallorca.

Keeping up to his otherworldly standards, Lionel Messi has been in outrageous form in his training sessions and his charismatic and near-unbelievable skills present ominous signs to the Mallorca fanbase.

Lionel Messi had some inspirational words to share about what the beautiful game meant to him in the video. The Argentine captain called football a "gift" and revealed that his greatest pleasure was to use the game to create joy for the world.

"To play our game is a gift. To be supported by so many, even more so. To be able to inspire and be inspired. And maybe the greatest gift of all is to create joy for others."

Barcelona is currently on top of the La Liga table with 58 points and holds a meagre 2-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. Lionel Messi is Barcelona's most important player and will have to be at his best going into the restarted La Liga season.

Lionel Messi has been in excellent form in Barcelona's training sessions

Going by his own words, it is fairly evident that Lionel Messi is raring to take to the pitch again.

"Now that football has returned, I'm ready for its gift again."

Barcelona has dominated Spanish football in the past decade and its hold on the domestic title is largely thanks to Lionel Messi's exploits. The Argentine magician will be crucial to Barcelona's bid to defend its crown this season.