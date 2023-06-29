"I just want to play and I don't care where it is": 21-year-old Manchester United star expresses desire to leave club this summer

Manchester United academy goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny has revealed that he is looking to leave the club. The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils' academy in 2018 but has failed to make a first-team appearance since joining.

Mastny currently has an opportunity to leave United. He has joined Dutch second-tier side Telstar FC on trial and could make a move for regular opportunities.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NH Nieuws, he said:

"I have still got one more year of a contract there [at United]. I want to play men's football and this would be a brilliant chance. I have been to Portadown but I want to progress somewhere else. I think here in Holland, in the second division, there is a good level of football, so I'll try my best and hopefully I'll get some game time somewhere."

He added:

"My main focus now is to be playing regularly. I just want to play. I don't know how it will sound, but I just want to play and I don't care where it is. I want to play and just enjoy football."

Mastny joined Irish side Portadown on loan for the second half of the 2022–23 season. He made 10 appearances for the club in that period, keeping two clean sheets. He made just one appearance for United's youth side in Premier League 2.

Manchester United make official approach for Serie A star

Andre Onana is close to joining Manchester United.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has claimed that Manchester United have tabled an official offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. According to the report, the Red Devils have made an offer of €45–50 million plus add-ons.

This offer has been rejected by Inter, who are looking for a price close to €60 million. The Serie A side is also unhappy with the structure and bonuses in the proposal.

Onana has been singled out as David de Gea's successor at Old Trafford. Multiple reports claimed that the Red Devils made an official offer to extend the Spaniard's stay at the club.

De Gea initially accepted the offer, only for Manchester United to pull out of the deal. They are expected to make another offer with revised terms.

Onana worked with United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Since arriving at the Italian club as a free agent, the Cameroonian has been a revelation, replacing long-time stalwart Samir Handanovic in goal.

He was instrumental in Inter reaching the final of the Champions League, keeping eight clean sheets along the way.

