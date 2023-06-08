"I just want to win the game" - Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne claims he doesn't really care about treble ahead of UCL final

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne recently reflected on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final showdown against Inter Milan. The Cityzens will play Inter at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10.

Pep Guardiola's side are starting at history. Apart from the chance of winning the first UEFA Champions League title in the club's history, they can also win the treble this season. They have already won the FA Cup and the Premier League.

De Bruyne, though, is not complicating things. His sole focus is winning the game against Inter and securing their status as European champions. Speaking to the media ahead of the high-voltage final, the Belgian said (via talkSPORT):

"It's always one of the objectives. I think we've been consistently pretty good in the Champions League. But [we have] not won it yet. So, I think that's the last step that we need to do."

When asked about the possibility of winning the treble, De Bruyne said:

"To be honest, I don't really care. I just wanna win the game [against Inter]. Always people talk about that stuff. But I just want to win the game on Saturday and to be the best player I can be and help my team. Obviously, whaever happens after, people will speak about it anyway."

De Bruyne has been one of Manchester City's most crucial players once again this season. The creator-in-chief has scored 10 goals and has provided 31 assists in 48 matches across competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne lift the lid on Manchester City's success this season

Manchester City have been quite phenomenal this season. Guardiola's side's quality has been on display on the pitch and the results are a testament to the team's brilliance.

Speaking about their performances, Kevin De Bruyne recently said that they are a group and there is no single superstar that is carrying the side. Speaking to the media, the Belgian said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Obviously there has been a personal change but I think the spirit of the group has been pretty much the same in the eight years I have been here. The group is really nice, they are really tight together. I don't feel like there is any superstars in the team, everybody is willing to do the job they are meant to do. I always feel a lot of fire for winning trophies, even after all the things we have done."

Whether Manchester City can finally win the elusive UEFA Champions League remains to be seen. They thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Inter defeated city rivals Milan 3-0 on aggregate in the last four.

