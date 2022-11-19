“I had to justify myself" – Pochettino reveals how Neymar reacted to him hailing PSG superstar Lionel Messi as ‘the best’ in interview as manager

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar are both extremely skilled and capable of winning games for their side single-handedly. The two forwards share a good relationship both on and off the pitch.

However, former manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the Brazilian attacker questioned him about calling Lionel Messi "the best" player in an interview.

Speaking to German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung, the Argentine manager said:

"Always, immediately. They get to know everything. In an interview I was once asked who I think is the best: Lewandowski, Benzema or Messi? I said: Messi! The next day Neymar came up to me and said: "So,so..." I had to justify myself and remind him what question I had been asked - and that he wasn't even an option. Then we both laughed."

Neymar has been in incredible form for PSG this season. The Brazil superstar has managed to score 11 goals and grab a further nine assists in just 14 Ligue 1 appearances.

Looking fitter and sharper, the 30-year-old forward looks determined to finally fire PSG to an elusive UEFA Champions League trophy.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is starting to show his class in Ligue 1. After struggling to make much of an impact last year, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has been back to his best this season.

The Argentine superstar has brilliantly contributed to 17 goals for PSG (7 goals and 10 assists) in just 13 Ligue 1 appearances. Playing in a slightly withdrawn role, Messi seems to be enjoying his playmaking role under Christophe Galtier this season.

PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar will be rivals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil v Argentina - Neymar and Lionel Messi

Argentina, with Lionel Messi as their captain, and Brazil, with Neymar as their talisman, head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as two of the favorites to win football's biggest trophy.

Both Brazil and Argentina, in addition to Messi and Neymar, have fine squads and will at least look to make it to the semi-final stage.

Messi, now 35 years old, is most likely playing his last World Cup, and he will be determined to sign off on a winning note.

For Neymar, the Qatar World Cup represents an excellent opportunity to finally step out of the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and cement his legacy as one of the greatest players of this generation.

