“I had to kick him hard for him to run away from my territory” – Ex-Bayern Munich defender recalls facing off against Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour has described what it was like to play against a young Cristiano Ronaldo during a pre-season game.

The former Ghanian international played 277 times for the Bavarians over ten years. He faced a young Ronaldo in a friendly in 2005 when the future five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on the wing for Manchester United.

Kuffour also faced then-Barcelona prospect Lionel Messi in the same summer tournament. However, the retired defender detailed what it was like to face Cristiano Ronaldo and how he dealt with him. He told Ghanaweb:

“I met both Ronaldo and Messi in a pre-season game in 2005 and Bayern played Manchester United in the first game and Ronaldo was a big problem for me. To the extent that I had to kick him hard for him to run away from my territory.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has since gone on to become the highest scorer in the history of men's international football, having netted 117 goals in 189 international appearances.

The Portuguese has won five Champions League trophies and seven domestic league titles. He also guided Portugal to the 2016 European Championship, which was their first-ever major trophy.

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo would be a good fit for Chelsea

Following reports that the 37-year-old forward wants to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of Champions League football, Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are still seeking their first signing of the summer window. Former Arsenal and England playmaker Merson believes United fans will be disappointed by the timing of Ronaldo's apparent desire to leave. The pundit wrote in his column for Sky Sports:

"I think he might be tempted to leave as it goes, the way it's going on at the moment. We're hearing that he wants to play in the Champions League so I think that might happen. I think it will be a win-win situation if he does go. I think it needs to get sorted sooner than later, the season's like four or five weeks away."

"It's a bit disappointing in the way that you hear the news that he wants to play in the Champions League. It's been clear Man Utd won't be in the Champions League for a long time. I don't know why this wasn't nipped in the bud early doors. It's had to drag on this long. I'd be a bit disappointed if I was a Man Utd fan."

