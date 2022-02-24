"I knew it was not his best possible position" - Ralf Rangnick explains why Victor Lindelof was deployed as a right-back for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed his thinking behind deploying Victor Lindelof as a right-back against Atletico Madrid.

Many fans were surprised to see Rangnick name three centre-backs in his line-up for the match against the Rojiblancos last night (February 23). However, the formation on the pitch revealed that Lindelof was picked as a right-back for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

The Red Devils came away with a 1-1 draw from the Wanda Metropolitano, which keeps them alive in the tie ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford on March 15. After the game, Rangnick explained why he played Lindelof out of his regular position. He said (as quoted by the club's official website):

“Well, I thought we could do with him for aerial duels, set pieces, free kicks, for us and against us, and I think all three central defenders were in good shape. I also thought we could do with three central defenders in that game, defensively but also after seven minutes being one-nil down, the plan (changed).”

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #UCL Ralf is already looking ahead to a delicately poised second leg at Old Trafford Ralf is already looking ahead to a delicately poised second leg at Old Trafford ⬇️#MUFC | #UCL

The German tactician added:

“Of course, I knew it was not his best possible position, and I think we could see that in the last half-hour when we had Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) on the pitch and Alex (Telles), we had more possession of the ball."

"We had more offensive actions; we had more assists from the wings, and more options from the wings. That was the idea behind it, also to possibly switch to a back five if necessary but as I said, in the end, due to that goal we conceded, it was difficult."

Victor Lindelof struggles as Manchester United earn comeback draw

Lindelof clearly struggled to cope with the physicality of Atletico Madrid, and was also unable to provide a lot of width while playing as a right-back. The Manchester United defender's job was made even more difficult by Renan Lodi, who got the assist for Atletico's opener.

The Swede was eventually substituted by Rangnick in the 66th minute for Aaron Wan-Bissaka after an understandably below-par display. Lindelof won only three of his eight duels, and completed just a solitary cross during his time on the pitch.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #UCL Elanga's fine finish means we're level going into the second leg at Old Trafford Elanga's fine finish means we're level going into the second leg at Old Trafford 💪#MUFC | #UCL

He will hope Rangnick restores him to his usual position should be feature in the Red Devils' next match. Manchester United take on 19th-placed Watford in the Premier League on Saturday (February 26).

Edited by Bhargav