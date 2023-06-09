"I knew he would come to Miami, and we talked about it" - Neymar makes huge revelation as 'best friend' Lionel Messi seals MLS move

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has said that he knew Lionel Messi would be joining Inter Miami. Messi recently announced his decision to join the MLS club as a free agent.

Neymar reunited with Messi in the summer of 2021 when the Argentine sealed a move to the Parc des Princes after Barca were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

However, the former Barcelona duo's partnership has broken again. Speaking about Messi's Inter Miami move, the Brazilian said (via Albiceleste Talk Twitter):

“Messi to Miami? I knew that. Messi is one of my best friends and a gift the ball gave me. I had the chance to play with him, and then we became friends.

"I knew he would come to Miami, and we talked about it. I told him he would be very happy because of the city and the way of life, and I'm sure he will change the whole league.”

Messi shared the pitch with the Brazilian 206 times for Barcelona and PSG and combined for 67 goals. They won the treble in 2015 for Barca and two Ligue 1 titles for the Parisians.

Neymar and Lionel Messi share heartfelt social media exchange

Lionel Messi played his last PSG game against Clermont Foot. While the Parisians lost their final game of the season 3-2, they had already won the Ligue 1 title.

As Messi donned PSG colours for the last time, Neymar sent an emotional message. The two superstars have a great relationship on and off the pitch. The Brazilian wrote on Instagram:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought, but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage, and be happy. I love you."

Messi responded:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person, and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

Lionel Messi's future was the subject of speculation for a considerable amount of time. However, Inter Miami will be his next club. Neymar has also been linked with a move away from PSG, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested.

