"I knew it was going to happen" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms star defender has extended contract with the club

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is pleased that the club has been able to extend Cesar Azpilicueta's contract. The Blues have been able to extend the defender’s stay at the club with the activation of a clause in his contract.

The London side will not lose the defender for free this summer, regardless of how long the current issues concerning the club's ownership last.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea’s game against Brentford, Tuchel couldn’t hide his pleasure about Azpilicueta's contract extension and said:

"I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games before it was going to happen. It was so close. It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“There are now very high chances that he will stay at Chelsea”, he added. César Azpilicueta has now extended his contract with Chelsea until June 2023, Tuchel confirms: “Yes, it was so close - and it now happened. It’s good news for us”.“There are now very high chances that he will stay at Chelsea”, he added. César Azpilicueta has now extended his contract with Chelsea until June 2023, Tuchel confirms: “Yes, it was so close - and it now happened. It’s good news for us”. 🔵 #CFC“There are now very high chances that he will stay at Chelsea”, he added. https://t.co/PpNUJbkFbC

Chelsea can count on Azpilicueta for at least another year. However, the Blues face the possibility of losing other players whose contracts are set to expire in the summer.

The English government recently announced strict sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich and has frozen the billionaire’s assets. These sanctions have affected the Blues, who are now unable to carry out any financial activity, including signing new players or renewing player contracts.

The Blues will hope that the club can be sold in the coming weeks, as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen cannot currently renew their contracts. Unless the club sees a change in ownership, these players look set to leave.

Chelsea star could return to Inter Milan: Reports

Al Hilal v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

According to Calciomercato, Romelu Lukaku is not happy at Stamford Bridge and the Nerazzurri are interested in securing his services this summer. While the star forward has enjoyed a blistering career at Giuseppe Meazza, life at Stamford Bridge has been less than ideal.

Lukaku made the headlines late last year after an interview about his unhappiness with his situation at Chelsea surfaced. However, the star apologized and pledged his loyalty to the club.

Pys @CFCPys If Romelu Lukaku continues to struggle, Chelsea may look at other options including Harry Kane, an exit for Lukaku seems unlikely because they will not get their money back, any lingering resentment towards Lukaku after the interview may be unsettling him. ( Sami Mokbel ) If Romelu Lukaku continues to struggle, Chelsea may look at other options including Harry Kane, an exit for Lukaku seems unlikely because they will not get their money back, any lingering resentment towards Lukaku after the interview may be unsettling him. ( Sami Mokbel ) https://t.co/6UkAArvqbs

A move to Inter would certainly suit Lukaku's needs, as he has proven his brilliance in Serie A already. With Edin Dzeko nearing retirement and Lautaro Martinez linked to a move away from the Italian giants, Lukaku's return to Inter could be on the cards.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar