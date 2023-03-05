“I knew I was going to break this record” – Kylian Mbappe makes emphatic claim after scripting ‘history’ with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has achieved another significant milestone in his already illustrious career, surpassing Edinson Cavani as the club's top scorer. Mbappe scored his 201st goal against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, securing a 4-2 victory and a record.

Mbappe, aged 24, reached and exceeded Cavani's record in considerably fewer games. While the Uruguayan striker required 301 games to score 200 goals, Mbappe has accomplished the feat in just 247 matches.

PSG Report @PSG_Report 🗣️ Kylian Mbappé to @canalplus : “I knew I was going to break this record. Playing here is a privilege. I came here as a young player. I learned a lot here, as a man too. Playing at PSG, even more so for me as a Parisian by birth, is special.”🗣️ Kylian Mbappé to @canalplus: “I knew I was going to break this record. Playing here is a privilege. I came here as a young player. I learned a lot here, as a man too. Playing at PSG, even more so for me as a Parisian by birth, is special.” 🇫🇷🗣️ https://t.co/3D26fZhsnw

Speaking after the game to Canal Plus (via PSG Report), he revealed:

“I knew I was going to break this record. Playing here is a privilege. I came here as a young player. I learned a lot here, as a man too. Playing at PSG, even more so for me as a Parisian by birth, is special."

He continued:

“I have always said that I wanted to write history in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city. I’m doing it, it's beautiful, but there's still a long way to go. It’s a personal accomplishment, but I also came for collective accomplishments.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Look what it means to Mbappe to become PSG's all-time leading scorer Look what it means to Mbappe to become PSG's all-time leading scorer 💪 https://t.co/oxLX9Kqdyg

Born and raised in Paris, Kylian Mbappe joined the club from Monaco in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €180 million, the highest amount paid for a teenager at the time.

However, his tenure at the Parc des Princes has not been free of controversy. A prolonged transfer saga with Real Madrid caused a strain in relations with fans before he eventually signed a three-year contract extension with PSG in May last year.

PSG secure win over Nantes as Kylian Mbappe breaks record

In a thrilling encounter at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, Lionel Messi showcased his masterclass by breaking the deadlock with his 18th goal of the season. Jaouen Hadjam's unfortunate own goal just 17 minutes in only added to Nantes' misery.

However, Nantes refused to be cowed and Ludovic Blas capitalized on Gianluigi Donnarumma's error, finding the back of the net to give his side a glimmer of hope. Ignatius Ganago then leveled the scoreline with a powerful header, setting the stage for a pulsating first half.

But the Parisians weren't going to let this slip away, and Danilo Pereira's well-timed header restored their lead in the second half. As the clock ticked down, Kylian Mbappe etched his name into the history books by surpassing Edinson Cavani's club goalscoring record.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes