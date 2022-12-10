“I knew it” – Aubameyang reiterates confidence in player who was sold by Arsenal after FIFA World Cup performance 

Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to social media to show confidence in former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Argentinian's performance was crucial in his country's win against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nahuel Molina, assisted brilliantly by Lionel Messi, opened the scoring for La Albiceleste in the 35th minute of the game. Marcos Acuna won a penalty in the second half, which Messi converted in style.

However, Wout Werghost initiated a comeback with a fine 83rd-minute header. The on-loan Besiktas striker scored in the 11th minute of injury time and dramatically equalized for his country.

The game went to extra time and eventually to penalties. Emiliano Martinez brilliantly denied Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot. Despite Enzo Fernandez's missed penalty, La Albiceleste advanced to the semi-finals with a win via penalties.

Martinez took to social media and wrote:

"With humility, heart, passion and head. We keep dreaming. We keep firm. We are united for a country."

Former Arsenal striker Aubameyang commented on the post:

"I knew it before the penalties."

Martinez shone for the Gunners during the 2019-20 season. An injury to Bernd Leno opened the door of opportunity for the Argentina star. He was rock solid between the sticks for Mikel Arteta's side and many thought he had done enough to win the starting role.

However, once Leno was back to fitness, Arteta decided to give the German his spot back. Martinez was eventually sold to Aston Villa. He has since made 91 appearances for the Villans, keeping 30 clean sheets.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale not speaking to club teammate ahead of FIFA World Cup clash

England are set to take on France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the clash, Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is not speaking to his club teammate William Saliba. He said (via talkSPORT):

“No, nothing. I asked Bukayo this morning if he spoke to him – and he said he hasn’t. That automatically stopped me from texting him. I saw him speaking in a press conference about [Gabriel] Jesus, and that he hasn’t spoke to him. So it’s the French team vs the English, there are no friends.”

The highly anticipated clash between England and France really is a must-watch. As tension and excitement builds, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.

