“I knew straight away” – Frank Lampard reveals text message he received from chairman Bruce Buck before Chelsea sack

Frank Lampard has revealed the text that all but made him ready for his sacking at Chelsea. The former manager claims Bruce Buck, the club chairman, sent him a text early in the morning, calling him for a meeting in the boardroom.

Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard in January this year after a string of poor performances. The club moved quickly to appoint Thomas Tuchel, who has since guided the players to a Champions League triumph.

"We had beaten Luton in the FA Cup. It was the next morning, I got a message from Bruce Buck saying ‘can you move training and come and meet us in the boardroom?’ I knew straight away. There is no nice way to do that."



Speaking to Gary Neville on his YouTube channel, Lampard has revealed the text he got on the day of his sacking. The former Chelsea manager claims he was asked to move training and head to a meeting in the boardroom at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"Well, we'd beaten Luton in the FA Cup fourth round or whatever it was. Then the next morning I got a message from Bruce Buck, the chairman, saying: 'Can you move training and come and meet us in the boardroom?' I knew straight away."

Lampard added that the text caught him off guard, but he knew what was coming as things quickly changed at Chelsea. He said:

"As I say, there is no nice way to do that and there may be different ways of etiquette to do it, but at the end of the day, the result is the same. When I met Bruce and Marina (Granovskaia) it was very cordial. I knew what was coming then as well. Not at the time but you're thankful for the period. It is what it is. They are going to move on and there's nothing you can do there."

Lampard added:

"I've never been in that position before, so it was a bit surreal at the time, but when you take the job, you understand that that call could come. At Chelsea, it probably will come unless you go and win back-to-back titles and that was never going to happen."

Chelsea thriving under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have been doing well since sacking former manager Frank Lampard. The Blues brought in Tuchel after PSG sacked the German and he has made them a team to beat.

Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League table. More importantly, Tuchel led them to the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup in his first few months at the club.

