"I knew it wouldn’t be friendly" - Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois opens up on being booed by Chelsea fans

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has insisted that he wasn't expecting a 'friendly' reception during his side's Champions League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Los Blancos won the first-leg of their quarter-final tie by a 3-1 margin.

Karim Benzema broke the deadlock in the 21st minute before doubling Los Blancos' lead three minutes later. Kai Havertz then pulled one back for the Blues in the 40th minute.

Moments into the second half, a blunder from Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gifted Benzema his third, essentially taking the match out of the hosts' reach.

Courtois put in a brilliant display against his former employers, making some crucial saves to keep Real in the driver's seat.

The Chelsea fans booed the Belgium international every time he touched the ball. Speaking about the hostile reception, Courtois said:

"Obviously I knew it wouldn’t be friendly, especially in the stadium. Maybe if you see some people outside the ground they will be more friendly. It’s obviously part of football, that’s unfortunate because how they painted my departure was not how it went through."

Courtois won two Premier League titles, among other honors, during his four-year spell at Stamford Bridge and asserted that he only has happy memories from his time in west London. He added:

"But I’m happy with the result and I will always care about the special moments here at the Bridge, two leagues… it’s not easy to win two Premier Leagues in four years, so I’m happy for that and the moments here, so what happened today [the boos] I don’t take it too much."

Chelsea have a mountain to climb after falling apart against Real Madrid in the first leg

The Blues started the match on a bright note, making some fast passes and controlling the game with comfort. However, Benzema’s brilliance undid the hosts as Real Madrid took the lead following a brilliantly placed header from the Frenchman.

Moments later, Benzema headed home again, doubling Real's lead.

Although Havertz reduced the arrears before half-time, Chelsea's joy was short-lived. Blues keeper Mendy gifted the ball to Benzema under no pressure at the start of the second half, and the Real Madrid star made no mistake in tapping it into the empty net. The match ended 3-1 in favor of Los Blancos.

The Blues will now have to overturn a two-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

