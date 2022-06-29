“I know we can’t get him” – Darren Bent names 23-year-old full-back as player he wants at Arsenal next

Arsenal have made a few strides in the transfer market this summer and have secured the signature of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners have made progress with their squad rebuild under Mikel Arteta and will need to pull off a few more heists to remain competitive this year.

In a recent show on talkSPORT, former Premier League striker Darren Bent has advised Arsenal to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Spanish full-back has thrived under Graham Potter and has been impressive in his 38 appearances for the Seagulls so far.

According to former Spurs striker and Gunners fan Darren Bent, Cucurella could prove a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta's defence and could compete with Kieran Tierney for a place in the side.

"I think we need two full-backs as well. If [Kieran] Tierney is not available, we need someone who can step in. I like [Marc] Cucurella. I know we can’t get him, but that type to play ahead of Tierney or them to battle it out."

Arsenal eye defensive reinforcements after Gabriel Jesus transfer

The Gunners have signed Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League last season and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have been lacking in several areas over the past year and have relied on a decidedly inexperienced squad to meet the club's expectations.

The North London side has signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for a reported fee of £45 million to bolster its attacking ranks. The 25-year-old striker has worked with Mikel Arteta in the past and has the potential to lead the Gunners' forward line next season.

Arsenal have been plagued by defensive mishaps over the past decade. While they did become a more robust unit with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White at the back, the team was only a couple of injuries away from an inevitably poor defensive showing.

Arsenal need to sign a few defenders this summer, and Marc Cucurella could prove to be the ideal fit. With Manchester City also interested in securing his signature, Mikel Arteta's side is unlikely to survive a bidding war.

The Gunners have also been linked to the Cityzens' Ukrainian full-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko. Mikel Arteta has maintained ties with the players at Manchester City and could leverage these relationships to build his squad in North London.

