“I don't know what controversy” - Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger gives opinion on Julian Alvarez penalty incident in UCL win over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger spoke about the recent controversy that stirred the footballing landscape in Europe, stressing that he is not a fan of talking about referees.
During their UEFA Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid, striker Julian Alvarez's penalty was cancelled during the shootout, citing that he used two touches to score. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak checked with the Virtual Assistant Referee (VAR) and disallowed the goal.
They claimed that Alvarez's standing foot (left) touched the ball on the spot before he hit it with his right foot. The shootout later ended in favor of Real Madrid as the scoreboard read 2:4 (penalties).
There has been a lot of discussion about the penalty since then. In a recent interview, Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger was asked about the same. He replied via Mundo Deportivo:
"Most of the time, when you slip like that on a penalty, you touch the ball with your left foot. He's right-footed, he shoots with his right, and the ball touches his left foot. In the end, I'm not a big fan of talking about referees and things like that."
Rudiger claimed that it was a decision taken by the referee after checking with the VAR, and that there is no controversy in it. He added:
"The referee decided; it was VAR that didn't award the penalty, so I don't know what the controversy is about."
Antonio Rudiger available for Real Madrid in UCL
The celebration after the Atletico Madrid clash landed Antonio Rudiger in danger for his slitting-the-throat celebration. The UEFA reprimanded the German defender, handing him a fine and a one-match ban. This made him unavailable for the upcoming match against Arsenal on April 8.
However, UEFA's latest statement on this matter has provided a sigh of relief to both Rudiger and his Real Madrid teammates. The governing body has mentioned that the ban will not be enforced with immediate affect and that it will remain subject to a one-year probationary period, according to Reuters.
Thus, Real Madrid will enjoy the services of their most trusted defender in the crucial continental tie against Arsenal at the Emirates.