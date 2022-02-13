"I don't know his decision" - Marquinhos says PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe feels his importance on the pitch amid contract extension talks

PSG defender Marquinhos has revealed that the French giants are doing everything they can to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club.

The Frenchman's contract is up in June and he's widely touted to leave as a move to Real Madrid edges closer.

There have been reports of him reaching an agreement with the Spanish giants but PSG are still trying to persuade the 23-year-old to stay put beyond this season.

They are said to have been negotiating a short-term extension, but it hasn't reached a conclusion yet as Mbappe's departure is becoming increasingly likely.

Marquinhos was also asked about the player's future in a recent interview with Julien Maynard on Telefoot, where he appeared coy but acknowledged Mbappe's importance in the side.

He said:

"Of course, he's very important to us, he feels it on the pitch. I don't know his decision. We're making the most of it so that we can achieve our goals and we'll see."

Mbappe was also linked with a January move to the Spanish capital but the player himself poured cold water by saying he'd honor the remaining period of his PSG contract.

However, they've done little to silence the long-winded transfer rumors, as the club faces a challenging few months ahead.

Signed for a staggering €180 million from AS Monaco in 2017, the Frenchman hasn't looked back ever since, growing into one of the best players in the world.

He's scored 153 goals and made 77 assists in 202 appearances for the club so far, lifting 10 titles in the process, including three in the league.

PSG ace to decide future after Real Madrid clash?

PSG are all set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday for the first-leg of their round of 16 tie with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu scheduled on March 9.

Mbappe will likely make a decision thereafter, with the player himself admitting the same while speaking to Amazon Prime Video after their victory over Lille last weekend.

He said:

“Have I made a decision over my future? No.

“Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Although I have the freedom to do what I want in this moment, I am not going to speak with a rival or do that type of thing.

“I am concentrated on winning against Real Madrid. And then we will see what happens.”

