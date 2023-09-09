"I know how eager he is to do well" - Ben Chilwell heaps praise on Chelsea star, compares him to Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has given a glowing verdict of Levi Colwill by comparing him to Thiago Silva.

Colwill allayed fears from Blues fans earlier this summer regarding his future when he signed a new six-year contract with the club. There was talk of him potentially exiting, as he had doubts about his game time, but he has been a regular under new boss Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The young English defender has played in all five of Chelsea's games across competitions, helping them keep one clean sheet. The west Londoners have been in dire form, but he has put in consistent performances, continuing from his previous campaign on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Colwill has particularly impressed in possession, finding players with neat passes to help his side venture forward. Chilwell alluded to that when he heaped praise on Colwill, comparing him with their defensive colossus Thiago Silva, telling BBC:

“Everyone can see how composed he is on the ball, which Thiago Silva has always had that, kind of calms everyone around. At such a young age, to have that composure and that energy is the biggest compliment that I can give him."

Colwill earned his first call-up to the England senior team this week. It comes after a superb U21 European Championships campaign in which he played a key role in helping the young Three Lions win the tournament. Chilwell added:

“I know how eager he is to do well for Chelsea and to do well for England, so a very exciting future for him.”

Chelsea manager Pochettino has similar expectations for Colwill and reckons he could become one of the club's best centre-backs (via the club's website):

"I am happy with him. His performance was good today, better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton. I am so happy. He can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England."

Colwill has a bright future ahead of him, and at such a young age, he's viewed as a future superstar for both the Blues and England. If he replicates Silva's exploits, he would have done well.

The 38-year-old Brazilian has enjoyed an illustrious career and is deemed one of the best defenders of the last decade. He has made 121 appearances across competitions since joining Chelsea in 2020, winning the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

John Terry named Colwill and Reece James as his two favourite current Chelsea players

Colwill (right) earned praise from Blues icon Terry (not in pic).

Colwill may be looking to follow in the footsteps of John Terry, who is, for many, the greatest centre-back in Chelsea's history. The former Blues captain made 717 appearances across competitions.

Terry has named Colwill as one of his two favourite players currently in Pochettino's side. He also selected captain Reece James who many regard as one of the finest right-backs in the Premier League, telling English journalist Simon Phillips:

“The two I love, I love Reece. I love Levi. He’s got loads more to come. He’s been brilliant so far. (It’s) important that Reece stays fit and gets his body where it needs to be.”

James has long been one of Chelsea's outstanding players and was rewarded for his consistent performances with the captain's armband this summer. However, injuries have been an issue, and he's currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old has made 148 appearances across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists. He has won the Champions League, Club World Cup and the Super Cup.