"I know I can give more" - Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay eyes improvement following Getafe win

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay has revealed he isn't satisfied with the Blaugrana's display in their clash with Getafe at the weekend. Although he is happy to have picked up all three points from the encounter, the Dutchman believes there is room for improvement.

"Personally, I know I can give more," Memphis Depay was quoted as saying after the end of the game at Camp Nou. "I didn’t feel so fresh, a little bit of pain, but to keep the three points at home is the most important thing and to have the fans back feels great."

UGLY



Barca beat Getafe but make a mess of the second half. pic.twitter.com/OyrPjuX1NQ — total Barça (@totalBarca) August 30, 2021

Memphis Depay also added:

"We got the three points so that’s what we need and that’s why we are happy, obviously my goal matters more now. I'm still not satisfied with the whole game. A lot of points to improve on but we know that."

Barcelona locked horns with Getafe in front of their fans on Sunday (August 29). The Blaugrana secured a narrow 2-1 victory over their La Liga rivals, with Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay finding the back of the net.

Memphis Depay vs Athletic Club:



- 1 goal

- 1 chance created

- 1 key pass

- 2 dribbles pic.twitter.com/ZcfxWK9QrN — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 21, 2021

Courtesy of that victory, Ronald Koeman's men now occupy fourth position in the table, having secured two wins and one draw from three games in the league this term. They are tied for the same points with the likes of Real Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia, who occupy the first, second and third spots respectively. The three teams lead Barcelona in the table due to their superior goal difference.

Memphis Depay off to a promising start at Barcelona

Memphis Depay looks on during Barcelona's match against Getafe

Memphis Depay was signed by Barcelona as a free agent from Olympique Lyon this summer. The departure of Lionel Messi from the Camp Nou has opened up an opportunity for other attackers to become the difference makers for the team. The Dutchman appears to have grabbed his chance by the scruff of its neck.

Depay set up Barcelona's first goal of the post-Messi era with a brilliant cross for Gerard Pique in the Blaugrana's league opener against Real Sociedad. The attacker then bagged his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in the subsequent fixture. Depay has now raised his tally to two goals in three matches after scoring the winner in the clash with Getafe on Sunday (August 29).

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Anantaajith Ra