"I know if I give him half a chance he will score or create an assist" - Chelsea star Levi Colwill names Liverpool star as his toughest opponent

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has named Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as the toughest opponent he has faced so far. Colwill made his professional senior debut for his boyhood club earlier this season and helped the Blues secure a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on gameweek 1.

In his very first game for Chelsea, Colwill had to face Liverpool's world-class forward Mohamed Salah. The young centre-back had a solid debut but could not stop Salah from producing a wonderful assist to set up Luis Diaz.

When asked about his toughest oppoent so far, Colwill named Salah and hailed the Egypt international for his quality. Colwill also recognized his mistake of allowing Salah too much space but insisted that he has learnt from that. On being asked about his toughest opponent, the 20-year-old replied, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Oh, that’s a tough one. I’d say maybe Mo Salah I think. When he’s running at me I know if I give him half a chance he will score or create an assist, and that’s what happened against us. It was a mistake from me to show him both sides down the line and cut inside. It’s a big learning curve because top top players only need one chance."

Colwill has been one of the bright spraks in an otherwise forgettable season for Chelsea so far. The youngster has become a key defender for the Blues and has done admirably well while playing either at centre-back or left-back.

The 20-year-old has already featured 20 times for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season and has also been capped once for England. Salah, meanwhile, remains the key player for Jurgen Klopp's side having scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 23 games across competitions.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid superstar's younger brother

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly set to go head to head for the signature of Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid midfielder Jude. While the latter is making headlines on a weekly basis at Real Madrid, his younger brother is also doing pretty well at Sunderland.

Just 18 years of age, Jobe has been excellent for Sunderland in the Championship this campaign. The youngster has scored four goals and provided one assist in 22 games across competitions so far this campaign.

As claimed by SPORTbible, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all strongly monitoring the five-cap England U19 international. It has also been claimed that Real Madrid are also willing to unite the two brothers at the Santiago Bernabeu.