"I don't know if I'll sign a new deal" – French international who confessed his love for Liverpool makes transfer admission

Adrien Rabiot, a childhood Liverpool fan, recently admitted that he is uncertain about penning a new deal at Juventus ahead of next season.

Rabiot, 28, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Bianconeri in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. So far, he has scored 10 goals and contributed four assists in 35 games across all competitions.

A left-footed press-resistant operator, the 36-cap France international has been a hot topic of speculation since the turn of the year. With him in the final two months of his contract, he is expected to depart soon.

Speaking to DAZN, Rabiot asserted that he is still waiting to hold initial talks with Juventus over a potential contract renewal. He elaborated:

"I don't know if I'll sign new deal and stay here. I'm still waiting to discuss with the club."

Rabiot, who joined the Bianconeri from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free move in 2019, has attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs, according to TEAMtalk. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all in the race to sign the midfielder.

Earlier in 2017, Rabiot told RMC Sport that he was a Reds supporter during his childhood when asked about departing PSG. He responded:

"There are a lot of very good leagues. It's also enriching to go elsewhere, but for the moment I'm happy at PSG. I would love to play in the Premier League. There's not necessarily any club in particular, even though when I was young, I was a big Liverpool fan."

Should Rabiot join Jurgen Klopp's side this summer, he would provide competition to the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson.

Rabiot, who has helped Juventus lift three trophies so far, has scored 16 goals and laid out 10 assists in 164 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

