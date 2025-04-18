"I know who I’ll be supporting on the night!" - David Beckham names the team he wants to win in UCL S/F between Arsenal and PSG

David Beckham has revealed he will support Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when they face Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals. However, the former Manchester United star added that he wants English teams to do well in the 'special' competition.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Beckham, who retired from PSG after a short spell at the club, shared that his son Romeo will support Mikel Arteta's side in the high-stakes clash. However, he said he will back his former club when the two sides clash in the Champions League semifinals over two legs later this season. Beckham said via METRO:

"I actually think it’s great to see an English team in the semis. Obviously, if they go on and obviously beat PSG and get to the final, I think it’ll be a special thing for them as a club, for Mikel [Arteta] as a manager and for the team and the performances that they’ve put in the Champions League this year. I know my son’s watching so I hope they do well in the Champions League but obviously they’re coming up against PSG so I know who I’ll be supporting on the night! But we always want English teams to do well. It’s such a special competition."

Arsenal reached the semifinals after beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. PSG, meanwhile, sealed their spot with a 5-4 aggregate win over Aston Villa.

David Beckham praises Arsenal after Real Madrid win

David Beckham acknowledged that Arsenal did well against Real Madrid despite the fans expecting the Spanish giants to make a big comeback after losing the first leg 3-0. The former midfielder felt that the Gunners deserved to go through as they dominated both legs and said via METRO:

"I think a lot of people actually expected a little bit of a comeback, you know? It’s what they were all saying in Madrid, the day of the game and the lead up to it, but in all honesty, the two games, Arsenal deserved it. I think it was the complete performance from Arsenal – great individual performances, great team performance, and then obviously a great management by Mikel [Arteta], so they deserved it."

"I was expecting a little bit more of a comeback today but just wasn’t meant to be. Arsenal managed the game so well. There were great performances from all the defenders and then obviously with Declan [Rice] and Bukayo [Saka]. I think it was an exceptional performance away from home."

Mikel Arteta's side won 3-0 at home, thanks to Declan Rice's brace from free-kicks and a Mikel Merino goal. The Gunners went on to win 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu, with goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the second half.

