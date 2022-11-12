"I know what I’m capable of" - Brentford star Ivan Toney speaks out after missing England's World Cup squad 

Brentford striker has claimed that his snub from England's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup had nothing to do with his double against Manchester City on 12 November.

Toney, 26, was somewhat of a surprise omission from Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad that head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Bees striker has been in fantastic form, scoring 11 goals and contributing three assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

His latest goalscoring exploits came in Brentford's shock 2-1 victory over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The former Newcastle United forward grabbed his first in the 16th minute, nodding home from close range to give Thomas Frank's side an unlikely lead.

Phil Foden had restored parity just before the break, but Toney was again on the scoresheet in the dying embers of the second half.

The English striker tapped home Brentford's winner in the 90+8th minute to secure the London club all three points.

His double for the Bees means he sits on 10 Premier League goals, behind City frontman Erling Haaland (18) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (11).

Yet, Toney was not chosen as part of England's squad, and he commented on his omission following the victory at the Etihad Stadium.

He told BT Sport when asked if Southgate's snub had given him extra motivation (via Metro):

"Listen, the only thing is to keep doing well, keep doing our best, keep doing well for the team and you never know what can happen"

Toney admitted that he was disappointed not to be heading to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup but that he will keep performing his best for Brentford:

"Obviously disappointment [over England], but I know what I’m capable of. I won’t let it put me down, I’ll keep going and keep doing well for Brentford. The motivation comes from the boys in the dressing room, and the fans we work hard and thats all we can do."

Ivan Toney @ivantoney24

Ivan Toney @ivantoney24

What a win. Fans were unreal 3 points. 2 goals.

England should have selected Tammy Abraham for the FIFA World Cup, according to Rio Ferdinand

Abraham failed to make the squad

Another prolific striker who missed out on a spot in the 26-man England squad was AS Roma striker Abraham.

The English forward joined Roma from Chelsea in 2021 for £34 million.

The former Blues frontman has impressed during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring 27 goals in 53 appearances last season.

He has followed that up with four goals in 19 appearances across competitions this term.

That takes Abraham's overall tally to 31 goals in 72 games throughout his time with Roma.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hinted that Southgate should have chosen Abraham.

He said (via Daily Mail):

'Tammy was the main one for me...As a player in the team you're looking at forwards to have that difference point or style that can change a game."

Gareth Southgate on his decision to leave Tammy Abraham out of his 26-man squad

Abraham has earned 11 caps for England, scoring three goals, and his last appearance for the Three Lions came back in June.

