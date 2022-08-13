"I don't know, I don't sleep with him!" - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola offers hilarious response to question on Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a hilarious response when asked a question about striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker made a flying start to his EPL career after scoring both his team’s goals against West Ham United. The Hammers had a done a decent job of defending against the Sky Blues. However, the 22-year-old Erling Haalandproved to be a difference maker against them.

For the first goal, the Norwegian was played through and ended up enticing a challenge from goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański. Haaland only had to touch the ball away from the keeper to win the penalty and duly converted it. The Norwegian then scored a brilliant second-half goal on the counter attack after being played through by Kevin De Bruyne.

The way Haaland scored the second goal and his confidence in the post-match interview makes for some scary viewing for rival Premier League clubs. Regardless, Guardiola was asked about how the striker was feeling after playing his first two games for the club. The manager had a hilarious response:

“I don’t know. I don’t sleep with him.”

Manchester City look strong with Erling Haaland

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League

There is little doubt that Haaland can prove to be a game-changing signing for Pep Guardiola. Haaland is on course to out-score some truly great players and has more goals than both Messi and Ronaldo did, at his age.

Manchester City have a lot of quality in their squad and a number of midfielders and wingers who can pick out the magic pass. An in-form Haaland running behind the defense with that kind of quality behind him can be impossible to stop.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish can regularly make use of the dominant forward to create opportunities. Of course, City might still end up losing Bernardo Silva to Barcelona. The player is understood to be open to a move although the Spanish club currently have a number of financial issues to solve.

Regardless, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will know that they finally have a team that is fully capable of landing a Champions League title as well. The sheer pace, physicality and finishing ability that Haaland brings adds another dimension to their attack.

