"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup" - Lionel Messi says he will reassess things after tournament in Qatar

Argentina star Lionel Messi is unsure about his future with the national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The PSG attacker has had a difficult season at club level but scored once as his side beat Venezuela 3-0 in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Messi explained that he will have to reassess things after the World Cup in Qatar after helping his side beat Venezuela:

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things."

Messi added that he is happy to be in the national team camp after they lifted their first international trophy in nearly three decades when they won the Copa America in 2021.

He said:

"It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina."

Messi will turn 35 in June, and when asked about his future with the Argentine national team after the 2022 World Cup, he said:

"I don't know, the truth is I don't know. I think about what is coming, which is close, Ecuador (on Tuesday). The preparation matches in June and September. Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change."

Lionel Messi will hope to bow out with a bang with Argentina

After a rather subpar display at the 2018 World Cup, Lionel Messi and Argentina will hope for a better showing in the upcoming World Cup.

La Albiceleste have a better team than they did nearly four years ago, and in Luis Scaloni, they have the right manager to make use of their squad.

Winning the Copa America will give them more belief, even though Messi was once again the heart-beat of the team in their triumphant run.

The 34-year-old has had a subpar season at PSG as he has struggled in Pochettino’s setup. His performances at international level have been impressive, though.

It’s highly likely that this will be Messi’s last World Cup, as he will be 39 by 2026 World Cup.

It remains to be seen, however, if he will hang up his boots at the international level immediately after the World Cup in Qatar.

