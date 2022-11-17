“I did not know that the Indians supported the France team” – Olivier Giroud reacts to Indians welcoming France in Qatar ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

French striker Olivier Giroud was surprised to receive a warm welcome from Indian fans upon his arrival in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France recently landed in Qatar to participate in the greatest footballing event in the world, which gets underway on November 20. Giroud, who was taken aback by the grand reception, opened up on the same, saying (via GFFN):

"It’s always nice to feel welcomed like that. I did not know that the Indians supported the France team, it is a serious thing given that they have a billion people."

Giroud further opined that Les Bleus will miss the likes of Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, and Presnel Kimpembe during the tournament. He said:

"We will miss Paul Pogba a lot, like Kanté and Kimpembe. “Paulo” has been a serious force in this France team with his personality, but I am convinced that there are other young leaders who can emerge. I too will play my role of big brother for the youngest, be available to them and speak up when necessary."

Giroud also spoke about whether he is in the best form of his life and his preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

"My best form? I don’t know, in the past I also did Zlatanesque things, I like acrobatic goals," he continued. "I feel good physically, in my game, in my club and in the France team. It’s a rich period for me. It’s a gift to feel like this at 36. This is my sixth major tournament.

"It’s unique to have a World Cup in the middle of the season, but we are all in the same boat. It’s as if we were continuing in the wake of our domestic leagues, the players are ready, they are in good shape. You have to be vigilant with regard to physical hiccups, the staff of the France team is aware of this."

Olivier Giroud addressed France retirement claims after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Olivier Giroud was quizzed about whether he would retire from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The star said:

"I don’t set myself any limits, it could be my last competition but I don’t want to announce anything, we’ll see after the World Cup. My motivation to stay at the highest level is intact."

He further opened up about the weather in Qatar, saying:

"It’s stifling heat, we haven’t been out too much in the afternoon, we’ll have to get used to it. I remember that, in 2014, we played a match against Nigeria at 1 p.m. and it was 30 degrees.

France will kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium on November 22.

