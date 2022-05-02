"I don't know how he did it" - Garth Crooks left in awe of Everton star after display against Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has praised Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his display against Chelsea.

The England No. 1 was brilliant for the Toffees as they ground out a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in the Premier League last night (May 1).

Richarlison scored the winner in the 46th minute, but it was Pickford's brilliance that secured all three points for Frank Lampard's side.

His saves from Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic were particularly outstanding, with four of his five stops coming from inside the penalty box.

Crooks selected Pickford in his Premier League Team of the Week for the BBC, writing:

"Pickford kept a clean sheet but I don't know how he did it. The Everton keeper made two of the most remarkable saves to clinch a vital victory for the Toffees."

The 64-year-old went on to compare the Everton custodian's save from Azpilicueta's shot to one made by Gordon Banks in 1970:

"He was forced to sprint across his goal line before diving to make the most miraculous double handed save I've seen since Gordon Banks saved Pele's header in the 1970 World Cup."

Crooks also praised Pickford's heroic stop to thwart Rudiger from equalizing for Chelsea:

"Pickford, now fired up, spread himself in order to block a shot which almost knocked him out and would have put other mere mortals in the Royal Infirmary. This was an inspired performance by the England number one."

He concluded by stating that the 28-year-old had handed Lampard and the Toffees a lifeline:

"Everton would have been in a perilous position had they lost to Chelsea and Pickford has given Toffees boss Frank Lampard a lifeline."

Everton remain in relegation zone despite win over Chelsea

With 17th-placed Burnley defeating Watford 1-0 earlier in the day, Everton desperately needed a positive result against Chelsea.

Lampard's side would've likely settled for even a point but deservedly took all three against a below-par Blues side.

Despite the win at Goodison Park, the Toffees are still in the relegation zone. They are 18th in the Premier League standings, with 32 points from 33 matches, two points behind Leeds United in 17th, having played a game less.

However, Everton will be happy with their recent run of results, having won two and drawn one of their last four league matches. They will next travel to Leicester City on May 8.

