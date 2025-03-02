"I know it’s really out of the box" - Theo Walcott wants Arsenal to sign former Chelsea star in the summer 

Theo Walcott believes former Chelsea man Callum Hudson-Odoi would be a good signing for Arsenal. He has claimed that the Nottingham Forest winger, along with Alexander Isak and Bryan Mbeumo, should be the players his former club should target to sign this summer but do not need all of them.

Speaking to DR Sports, Walcott stated that the Gunners do not need to spend big this summer but should go all out for one of the three players he mentioned. He believes that one of them coming in this summer will make the side better. He said via Metro:

"I don’t actually think Arsenal need three new players, I’d say they only need one. [Alexander] Isak is the one everyone wants. But if you’re going to hold a gun to my head and say two more, I’d probably say someone like Mbeumo at Brentford for a bit of cover for Saka. Having a bit of pressure on your position is always good too.

"I would maybe test the waters with another forward on the left-wing because it’s all about scoring goals for Arsenal. They don’t really concede goals these days. I know it’s really out of the box but I would have looked at someone like [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, he plays off the left. You probably didn’t expect me to say that but you caught me off guard."

The Gunners finished second in the last two seasons and are in the same position once again. They are 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, but have a game in hand when compared with the Reds.

When Theo Walcott picked Alexander Isak as the player Arsenal genuinely need

Theo Walcott spoke to BBC Sport earlier this season and claimed that Newcastle's Alexander Isak was the only player Arsenal needed to win the Premier League title. He believes that the Swede striker can flourish at Real Madrid as well. He said via GOAL:

"Isak is the sort of player Arsenal genuinely need, but you would say everyone needs a player like him in their team right now, even Liverpool, and it is not just Premier League teams who will be trying to get hold of him either.

"I would say that if you put Isak in that Real team then he moulds them together in a different way, where you might think they now look like a very well-balanced team. That’s the level he's at, and I can absolutely understand why all the very top teams would want him."

Isak has scored 19 goals and assisted five times in the Premier League this season. He has a brace in the League Cup, where the Magpies are in the final against Liverpool this month.

