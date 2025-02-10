"I know a lot of things" - Dejan Lovren shares 'truth' about Mohamed Salah's future as he says Liverpool don't 'respect' star forward enough

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has opened up about his recent chat with Mohamed Salah about the latter's future at Anfield. The Croatian has claimed that the Merseysiders do not respect Salah and are at risk of losing him in the summer.

Salah, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, has been at the center of transfer speculation this season. All three stars have contracts expiring this June and talks over an extension haven't reportedly progressed for the trio.

Salah has admitted on multiple occasions this season that, as things stand, this would be his last year at Anfield. And his former teammate Lovren now seems to have confirmed the Egyptian's exit.

He told Rousing the Kop:

“I have to be careful what I say now, because I know a lot of things. Everyone wants him to stay, and I personally want him to stay. I called him one day and said: ‘Mo, you have to think about yourself. Look at everything you’ve given this club and what you can still give.’

"In the end, I came to the conclusion that the club doesn’t respect him enough, or at least not as much as they think they deserve, but that’s another side of the story, it’s all about what goes on behind the scenes.”

Salah has been in extraordinary form for Liverpool this season, scoring 26 goals and providing 18 assists in 34 games across competitions. The 32-year-old is certainly one of the frontrunners to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Dejan Lovren on whether Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has chosen his next club

Dejan Lovren has claimed that while Mohamed Salah hasn't chosen a specific club for his next destination after Anfield, the Egyptian has begun thinking about his next steps.

He said:

“He didn’t start thinking about a specific club, but he started thinking about a new step, everyone is shocked, but it’s the truth. Sometimes you can’t understand football, football is cruel, sometimes they don’t give you a clear answer, there are people who have a lot of money and maybe they don’t care who Mohamed Salah is or what he offers on the pitch, maybe in the end they only look at the financial side, maybe they say: 'Well, this player is not worth this amount'.

“It hurts, but as I said, I think it’s a wrong decision, because this guy still has many years to offer.”

Although Lovren has quite strongly hinted at an exit for Salah this summer, he insists that the winger's love for Liverpool remains. Lovren added:

“He loves Liverpool, by the way. He loves Liverpool a lot and he wants to stay, and that’s the most important part, maybe he sees himself retiring there, I’m not entirely sure about that. But in the end it’s not about those around him, it’s about other people.”

Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup, among other accolades during his time so far at Liverpool.

