"I know his love of the club" - Brendan Rodgers claims Arsenal star is excited about leaving Mikel Arteta's side 

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is confident of signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney this summer. He said that the Scottish fullback loves the club and will want to return.

Ad

Tierney came through Celtic's academy and made 170 senior appearances for them before joining Arsenal in 2019. He's made 142 appearances for them, but consistent injury and form issues have seen him become a squad player. He was also sent on loan to Real Sociedad in the 2023-24 season.

As per Metro, Celtic tried to sign Tierney in January this year, but the Gunners blocked the move. With his contract expiring this summer, he is expected to leave as a free agent. Brendan Rodgers recently spoke about the full-back and told The Daily Record:

Ad

Trending

"I haven’t spoken to him a lot of late. We’ve exchanged messages and stuff, but I know his love of the club and excitement to come back here. So, yes, I’m sure he’s champing at the bit to get back."

Rodgers also spoke about having players like Tierney, who came through Celtic's academy, in their squad, saying:

Ad

"The boys that have come through Celtic here, they understand what this club’s about. A lot of them have been here since young guys, and they’ve come through, they’re brought up in the values of Celtic.

"They are really pivotal to the culture of this club. But also the likes of Greg, the other Scottish boys as well, not just the guys that have come through here. I think having the Scottish core here is key to your success."

Ad

Tierney has made 18 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season.

Arsenal's remaining 2 fixtures of 2024-25 season

The Gunners have just two Premier League games remaining in the 2024-25 season. They are set to face Newcastle United at the Emirates on May 18 before ending the season at Southampton on May 25. These two games could still prove to be significant for Arsenal.

Liverpool have already won the Premier League. However, the Gunners' second place is in jeopardy as well. They sit just two points above third-placed Newcastle and three above fourth-placed Manchester City. They are also just five points above Chelsea (5th) and Aston Villa (6th).

Hence, while it's highly unlikely, Arsenal could finish outside the Top 5 if they lose their next two games. They are also winless in their last five games across competitions. They lost to Paris Saint-Germain in both legs in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. They drew against Crystal Palace and Liverpool and lost against Bournemouth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More