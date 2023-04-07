"I know that there have been many discussions" - Christophe Galtier opens up on the social media issue between PSG and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier recently revealed that the incident involving attacker Kylian Mbappe's social media rant has been cleared up.

The Parisian club recently posted a video on their social media page about their season-ticket renewal campaign. The video featured Mbappe heavily with other players on the periphery and the no. 7 wasn't happy about it.

Mbappe took to social media to express his discontent as he wrote on his Instagram story:

"I have just taken part in the viewing of the club's renewal campaign for the 2023-2024 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor."

Mbappe added:

"It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video. That's why I'm fighting for individual image rights . PSG is a big club and a big family, but it's certainly not the Kylian Saint Germain."

Galtier has now claimed that the situation has been resolved. Ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 away clash against Nice on April 8 (via RMC Sport):

"It's very difficult to express myself, it obviously concerns Kylian and the club. Kylian was in a very good mood to work this morning, he was smiling, he cut short the training session with discomfort in his hip, but that will not compromise his participation for Nice."

He added:

"I know that there have been many discussions between the management and Kylian. The incident, or the misunderstanding, is cleared up."

Kylian Mbappe has been the Parisian club's leading attacker this season. He has scored 31 goals and has provided eight assists in 34 matches across competitions.

Pundit slammed PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for his outburst

Former French footballer Christophe Dugarry wasn't too happy with PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe's outburst following the club's video release.

Dugarry claimed Mbappe is trying to take control of everything, including the marketing and other management aspects of the club. He said (via RMC Sport):

"Kylian's message I don't understand. Let him stop! Let them all stop with their egos! They are bad ! They lose matches one after the other! Let them play on the field; let them show what they are worth. They have insane salaries. He doesn't need to do all this acting because he hasn't endorsed a commercial. We do not care!"

Kylian Mbappe has often been criticized by fans and pundits for seemingly having a big ego on and off the pitch.

