"I don't know where the money has gone again" - Gary Neville says Manchester United have the worst front-three of the Premier League top six

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Nov 07, 2022 08:09 PM IST
Neville voices concern over United's attack

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that the Red Devils have the worst front-three of any of the Premier League's top six.

Erik ten Hag's suffered a setback in their pursuit of a top-four finish following a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, 6 November.

The defeat left United in fifth spot with seven wins, two draws, and four defeats in 13 league fixtures.

The Red Devils have bagged just 18 goals in those games, the lowest out of any side in the top six.

Neville has claimed Manchester United are not back among the elite of the Premier League, saying on his podcast:

"Overall, I'm not wholly convinced by this idea that Manchester United are back. They're not."

The former United right-back then touched on the attack at Ten Hag's disposal in what he believes is the weakest out of the top six.

Neville added:

"United's front three are the weakest out of the top six. You think of Kulusevski-Kane-Son - United would take those three. Arsenal have Saka-Jesus-Martinelli. Liverpool have Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Salah and Firmino - you'd definitely choose three of them over what United have got. You'd take Chelsea's even."

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax for £85.5 million this past summer.

The Brazilian has bagged three goals in his first three Premier League fixtures.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is the side's current top scorer, with four goals and two assists in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled in front of goal this season and has just one goal to his name.

Clearly, there is an issue up top for the Red Devils, and Neville believes that perhaps money hasn't been best spent on the club's attack:

"United's front players aren't as good as they should be, although Erik ten Hag is getting the maximum out of them. I don't know where the money has gone again - the spend over the past four or five years. There are signs that they are getting better, but they aren't back."
➡️ Stick to the plan and move forwards. #MUFC || #UEL https://t.co/eJs7H2smiq

Here's how United's forwards match up against other top Premier League sides:

ClubFront threeGoalsAssists
ArsenalBukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus1414
Manchester CityPhil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish246
Newcastle UnitedMiguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin155
Tottenham HotspurSon Heung Min, Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski157
Manchester UnitedAntony, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo82
Brighton & Hove AlbionLeandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma87
ChelseaPierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount74
LiverpoolMohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez178

Manchester United held talks to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in the summer

Gakpo's stock has risen at PSV

The answer to Manchester United's problems in attack may be Gakpo, who has been in scintillating form for PSV.

The Dutch forward has bagged 13 goals and 17 assists in 23 appearances across competitions.

He is second to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland with goal contributions across Europe.

Back-to-back Player of the Month awards for Cody Gakpo 😤 https://t.co/5qLTlYJwVQ

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United had secret meetings with PSV about signing Gakpo in the summer.

The Eredivisie giants wanted €50 million (£43.6 million) for the Dutchman, who has four years left on his contract at the Philips Arena.

Interestingly, Gakpo and United manager Ten Hag share the same agency.

