"I don't know about now" - Chelsea legend keen on making Stamford Bridge return as he comments on Mauricio Pochettino's departure

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has been left disappointed by the club's decision to part ways with ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino. He believed the team was getting better with time, but hoped that the decision would still help the club to continue to improve.

Speaking to Virgin Media Sport, Cole claimed that the Chelsea managerial job was among the toughest in the league so Pochettino's departure was not expected. He said:

"It was always going to be hard with the expectations of what the board expected, it was a tough start for him, but to finish where they finished was a great achievement in itself. Disappointed that he's left, but they have their own ideas on where they see the team going and which manager they want to bring in for that. Hopefully the direction is to win."

When quizzed if he was looking to get back to the Chelsea dugout, he added:

"That's always the dream, I don't know about not, but yeah of course you always want to go back to clubs that I have played at. I had an opportunity to go back under Frank and it didn't work out the way we wanted, but a new slate, who knows?"

Ashley Cole was a part of Frank Lampard's backroom staff at Chelsea, Everton and Derby County.

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino this week

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week after an end-of-the-season review. The Blues are now looking for their next manager, who would be the third permanent hire since the new owners took over.

Pochettino said in his official statement on the Blues' official website:

"Thank you to the Chełsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley also made a statement that read:

"On behalf of everyone at Chełsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca and Seb Hoeneß are reported to be the front runners for the job with the Ipswich Town manager said to be currently leading the race.